12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2022
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) stock moved upwards by 17.5% to $1.35 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $47.6 million.
  • TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) stock rose 17.24% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $43.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares increased by 16.19% to $23.1. The company's market cap stands at $646.3 million.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock rose 11.09% to $7.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) stock increased by 10.86% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $297.9 million.
  • TC BioPharm (Holdings) (NASDAQ:TCBP) stock moved upwards by 9.67% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.6 million.

Losers

  • Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) stock decreased by 17.7% to $5.12 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) shares declined by 14.94% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $59.9 million.
  • GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) shares declined by 11.91% to $2.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million.
  • Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) shares declined by 10.67% to $23.8.
  • Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) stock fell 10.46% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.
  • Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares decreased by 10.36% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

