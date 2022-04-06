 Skip to main content

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2022 9:16am   Comments
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) stock rose 12.8% to $11.92 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock rose 9.09% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
  • Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) stock increased by 6.5% to $9.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) shares increased by 4.07% to $2.81. The company's market cap stands at $60.6 million.
  • Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) stock increased by 3.59% to $2.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
  • Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) stock rose 3.27% to $4.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.8 million.

Losers

  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock fell 8.7% to $0.29 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.8 million.
  • Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) shares decreased by 6.16% to $10.67. The company's market cap stands at $223.7 million.
  • Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) shares decreased by 5.55% to $5.79. The company's market cap stands at $37.3 million.
  • Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares fell 5.32% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $231.4 million.
  • Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) stock declined by 5.32% to $262.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 billion.
  • Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock fell 5.14% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

