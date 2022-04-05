 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2022 9:10am   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock rose 11.1% to $3.8 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $235.9 million.
  • MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares rose 8.19% to $3.92. The company's market cap stands at $32.6 million.
  • Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) shares increased by 6.02% to $4.93. The company's market cap stands at $66.3 million.
  • Carnival (NYSE:CUK) shares rose 5.23% to $18.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 billion.
  • Carnival (NYSE:CCL) shares rose 4.96% to $20.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 billion.
  • REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) shares rose 4.47% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $496.9 million.

 

Losers

  • ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock fell 7.1% to $0.16 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million.
  • Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) shares fell 6.9% to $22.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $525.7 million.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock fell 6.7% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.
  • JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:LLL) shares fell 5.29% to $3.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
  • Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) shares fell 4.68% to $126.75. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 billion.
  • Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) shares declined by 3.77% to $2.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CCL + ATER)

Why Carnival, Royal Caribbean And Norwegian Cruise Line Shares Are Rising Today
18 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Carnival Shares Are Cruising Higher After Hours
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Climbs Over 200 Points; Twitter Shares Spike Higher
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com