12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock rose 11.1% to $3.8 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $235.9 million.
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares rose 8.19% to $3.92. The company's market cap stands at $32.6 million.
- Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) shares increased by 6.02% to $4.93. The company's market cap stands at $66.3 million.
- Carnival (NYSE:CUK) shares rose 5.23% to $18.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 billion.
- Carnival (NYSE:CCL) shares rose 4.96% to $20.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 billion.
- REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) shares rose 4.47% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $496.9 million.
Losers
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock fell 7.1% to $0.16 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million.
- Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) shares fell 6.9% to $22.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $525.7 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock fell 6.7% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.
- JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:LLL) shares fell 5.29% to $3.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
- Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) shares fell 4.68% to $126.75. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 billion.
- Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) shares declined by 3.77% to $2.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.
