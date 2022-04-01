10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock increased by 17.9% to $2.3 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.
- DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) shares increased by 16.99% to $2.92. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 billion.
- Full Truck Alliance Co (NYSE:YMM) shares rose 14.24% to $7.62. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 billion.
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock increased by 8.33% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.
Losers
- Redwire (NYSE:RDW) shares declined by 20.2% to $6.77 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $403.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) stock fell 11.29% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) stock fell 6.76% to $11.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $234.4 million.
- QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) stock fell 4.99% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.7 million.
- OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) stock declined by 3.91% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares fell 3.58% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $537.4 million.
