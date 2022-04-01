 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2022 9:12am   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock moved upwards by 32.5% to $3.55 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $45.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares rose 15.32% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $173.8 million.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) stock rose 11.54% to $6.77. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) shares increased by 10.8% to $6.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $959.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) stock increased by 10.13% to $3.26. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • BigBear.ai Holdings (NYSE:BBAI) stock increased by 9.83% to $9.05. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

 

Losers

  • Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) stock fell 16.0% to $4.79 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock decreased by 8.24% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $64.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) stock decreased by 7.78% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) shares declined by 5.59% to $4.23. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) shares declined by 4.55% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.
  • NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) stock decreased by 3.9% to $79.77. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

