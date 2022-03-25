 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 9:07am   Comments
Share:
9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock rose 8.0% to $2.96 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.2 million.
  • TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) stock increased by 6.24% to $9.86. The company's market cap stands at $990.0 million.
  • Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) shares rose 4.93% to $4.25. The company's market cap stands at $654.7 million.

 

Losers

  • NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) stock fell 16.4% to $3.36 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $37.7 million.
  • Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (NASDAQ:CISO) stock fell 9.87% to $7.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) shares declined by 8.1% to $5.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) stock fell 8.03% to $12.6. The company's market cap stands at $557.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) shares decreased by 6.09% to $19.15. The company's market cap stands at $309.6 million.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock fell 6.05% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $154.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CISO + CPTN)

63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
34 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com