9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock rose 8.0% to $2.96 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.2 million.
- TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) stock increased by 6.24% to $9.86. The company's market cap stands at $990.0 million.
- Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) shares rose 4.93% to $4.25. The company's market cap stands at $654.7 million.
Losers
- NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) stock fell 16.4% to $3.36 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $37.7 million.
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (NASDAQ:CISO) stock fell 9.87% to $7.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) shares declined by 8.1% to $5.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) stock fell 8.03% to $12.6. The company's market cap stands at $557.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) shares decreased by 6.09% to $19.15. The company's market cap stands at $309.6 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock fell 6.05% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $154.8 million.
