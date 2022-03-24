12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) shares moved upwards by 55.5% to $2.13 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.3 million.
- Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) shares rose 13.86% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $55.5 million.
- HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) stock increased by 13.29% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) shares increased by 12.69% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $72.7 million.
- Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) stock increased by 11.88% to $3.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.7 million.
- MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) stock rose 9.46% to $7.17. The company's market cap stands at $979.3 million.
Losers
- Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) shares declined by 8.8% to $3.22 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $225.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) shares decreased by 8.11% to $7.37. The company's market cap stands at $169.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) shares declined by 7.9% to $3.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $269.0 million.
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) stock decreased by 7.59% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.
- Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares decreased by 7.53% to $31.2. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares declined by 7.38% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
