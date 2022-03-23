12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Smart Share Global (NASDAQ:EM) stock rose 8.3% to $1.31 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $326.7 million.
- Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares rose 6.93% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 million.
- Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) stock rose 6.93% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares increased by 6.9% to $131.64. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock increased by 6.9% to $10.28. The company's market cap stands at $94.0 million.
- Elite Education Group Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares moved upwards by 6.13% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.
Losers
- Leju Holdings (NYSE:LEJU) shares decreased by 11.0% to $0.73 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.8 million.
- JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:LLL) shares decreased by 10.71% to $3.92. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.
- Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) stock declined by 8.9% to $12.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $970.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) stock declined by 7.61% to $26.01. The company's market cap stands at $545.6 million.
- Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) shares declined by 7.3% to $10.04. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares decreased by 7.08% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.
