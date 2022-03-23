 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 9:07am   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Creative Medical Tech (NASDAQ:CELZ) shares rose 78.8% to $3.04 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million.
  • 4d pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) shares rose 55.06% to $7.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.1 million.
  • Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) shares increased by 23.36% to $4.54. The company's market cap stands at $70.6 million.
  • Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) shares rose 11.53% to $4.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $386.9 million.
  • Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) shares moved upwards by 11.46% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $43.1 million.
  • Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) stock increased by 10.58% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million.

 

Losers

  • Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) stock fell 13.4% to $1.81 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) shares decreased by 12.58% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.5 million.
  • Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) stock decreased by 11.04% to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.
  • Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) stock decreased by 9.91% to $12.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock decreased by 9.37% to $2.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 million.
  • Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) shares decreased by 7.57% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $551.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CELZ + LBPS)

32 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com