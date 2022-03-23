12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Creative Medical Tech (NASDAQ:CELZ) shares rose 78.8% to $3.04 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million.
- 4d pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) shares rose 55.06% to $7.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.1 million.
- Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) shares increased by 23.36% to $4.54. The company's market cap stands at $70.6 million.
- Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) shares rose 11.53% to $4.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $386.9 million.
- Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) shares moved upwards by 11.46% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $43.1 million.
- Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) stock increased by 10.58% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million.
Losers
- Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) stock fell 13.4% to $1.81 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) shares decreased by 12.58% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.5 million.
- Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) stock decreased by 11.04% to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) stock decreased by 9.91% to $12.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock decreased by 9.37% to $2.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 million.
- Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) shares decreased by 7.57% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $551.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers