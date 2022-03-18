12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) stock moved upwards by 21.5% to $5.77 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $43.9 million.
- Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) stock rose 15.38% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares rose 9.25% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $58.1 million.
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) shares moved upwards by 8.62% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $22.6 million.
- Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) stock rose 6.69% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $109.6 million.
- Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) shares increased by 5.26% to $10.0. The company's market cap stands at $469.3 million.
Losers
- Luby's (NYSE:LUB) stock declined by 17.7% to $2.28 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $70.7 million.
- Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) shares fell 9.69% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock fell 9.36% to $79.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) shares decreased by 8.73% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.6 million.
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares declined by 8.46% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.
- JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) stock declined by 6.4% to $12.15. The company's market cap stands at $500.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers