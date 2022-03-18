 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 9:08am   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) stock moved upwards by 21.5% to $5.77 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $43.9 million.
  • Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) stock rose 15.38% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.
  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares rose 9.25% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $58.1 million.
  • Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) shares moved upwards by 8.62% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $22.6 million.
  • Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) stock rose 6.69% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $109.6 million.
  • Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) shares increased by 5.26% to $10.0. The company's market cap stands at $469.3 million.

 

Losers

  • Luby's (NYSE:LUB) stock declined by 17.7% to $2.28 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $70.7 million.
  • Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) shares fell 9.69% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million.
  • GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock fell 9.36% to $79.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) shares decreased by 8.73% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.6 million.
  • Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares declined by 8.46% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.
  • JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) stock declined by 6.4% to $12.15. The company's market cap stands at $500.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BEDU + FEDU)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher On January's Final Trading Day
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com