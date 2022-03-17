 Skip to main content

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 9:10am   Comments
Gainers

  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock moved upwards by 72.0% to $0.41 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $56.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares moved upwards by 11.61% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $28.1 million.
  • CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) stock increased by 8.87% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.7 million.
  • OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) stock rose 8.31% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.
  • AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) shares increased by 8.19% to $88.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • Sentage Holdings (NASDAQ:SNTG) stock rose 5.58% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.

Losers

  • American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares fell 11.2% to $1.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
  • Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares fell 11.18% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 million.
  • Singularity Future (NASDAQ:SGLY) stock declined by 8.37% to $8.65. The company's market cap stands at $190.1 million.
  • ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) shares declined by 5.92% to $24.64. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock declined by 5.05% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

