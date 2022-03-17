12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) shares increased by 93.5% to $3.56 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 million.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock moved upwards by 21.71% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.4 million.
- Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) stock rose 15.17% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) stock increased by 13.07% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $46.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Leju Holdings (NYSE:LEJU) stock rose 10.33% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $73.7 million.
- Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) shares increased by 9.36% to $85.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) shares decreased by 13.8% to $23.12 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) stock declined by 9.32% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares fell 8.17% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $49.2 million.
- JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:LLL) stock declined by 7.55% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
- Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) shares declined by 6.99% to $8.25. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares decreased by 6.31% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
