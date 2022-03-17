 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 9:09am   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) shares increased by 93.5% to $3.56 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 million.
  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock moved upwards by 21.71% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.4 million.
  • Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) stock rose 15.17% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.
  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) stock increased by 13.07% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $46.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Leju Holdings (NYSE:LEJU) stock rose 10.33% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $73.7 million.
  • Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) shares increased by 9.36% to $85.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Losers

  • Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) shares decreased by 13.8% to $23.12 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) stock declined by 9.32% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.
  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares fell 8.17% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $49.2 million.
  • JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:LLL) stock declined by 7.55% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
  • Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) shares declined by 6.99% to $8.25. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares decreased by 6.31% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (MULN + PIK)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
96 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Mullen's High-Performance EV Crossover Featured In CarBuzz Article
50 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com