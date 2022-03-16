9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) stock rose 41.1% to $2.54 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 billion.
- Full Truck Alliance Co (NYSE:YMM) stock rose 30.0% to $6.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares rose 22.43% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $243.4 million.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock increased by 19.53% to $10.28. The company's market cap stands at $569.8 million.
- Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) stock rose 18.21% to $11.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) stock increased by 17.51% to $25.7. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) shares fell 6.6% to $2.14 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares fell 3.23% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.
- Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) stock decreased by 3.05% to $435.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.9 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers