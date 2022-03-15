12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) stock moved upwards by 92.3% to $44.04 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) shares moved upwards by 14.07% to $4.62. The company's market cap stands at $109.0 million.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) shares rose 13.15% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million.
- Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) shares rose 12.94% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
- Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) shares rose 11.21% to $3.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.5 million.
- BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) stock moved upwards by 9.99% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.7 million.
Losers
- IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) stock declined by 17.8% to $10.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $384.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) shares decreased by 13.02% to $31.22. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
- 4d pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) stock decreased by 11.95% to $3.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.6 million.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) stock decreased by 9.27% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $257.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) shares fell 8.34% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.
- Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) shares decreased by 5.99% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
