12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 9:09am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) stock moved upwards by 92.3% to $44.04 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) shares moved upwards by 14.07% to $4.62. The company's market cap stands at $109.0 million.
  • Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) shares rose 13.15% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million.
  • Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) shares rose 12.94% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
  • Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) shares rose 11.21% to $3.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.5 million.
  • BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) stock moved upwards by 9.99% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.7 million.
  •  

Losers

  • IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) stock declined by 17.8% to $10.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $384.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) shares decreased by 13.02% to $31.22. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
  • 4d pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) stock decreased by 11.95% to $3.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.6 million.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) stock decreased by 9.27% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $257.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) shares fell 8.34% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.
  • Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) shares decreased by 5.99% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

