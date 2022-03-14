 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 9:09am   Comments
Gainers

  • Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) stock rose 18.7% to $1.65 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.1 million.
  • NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) shares moved upwards by 16.66% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $57.3 million.
  • Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) stock moved upwards by 10.75% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $200.0 million.
  • 4d pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) shares rose 10.52% to $4.41. The company's market cap stands at $99.3 million.
  • OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) stock rose 9.81% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.1 million.
  • Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) stock increased by 8.62% to $110.99. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion.

Losers

  • Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) shares fell 51.5% to $5.16 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $961.3 million.
  • Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) shares fell 12.43% to $31.5. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion.
  • Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares fell 12.25% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.
  • I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares declined by 10.98% to $14.92. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) stock fell 10.65% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) stock decreased by 10.15% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

