11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 8:14am   Comments
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock increased by 11.1% to $1.9 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
  • OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) stock moved upwards by 8.88% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.
  • Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock moved upwards by 8.23% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million.
  • Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) shares rose 6.87% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $41.4 million.
  • Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) shares rose 5.59% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $36.9 million.
  • Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) stock increased by 5.41% to $3.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $909.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

 

Losers

  • Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) shares fell 13.8% to $2.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.9 million.
  • Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares fell 6.84% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $77.7 million.
  • Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) stock declined by 5.27% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock decreased by 5.01% to $6.08. The company's market cap stands at $58.6 million.
  • Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) shares declined by 4.99% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $694.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

