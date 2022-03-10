11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock increased by 11.1% to $1.9 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
- OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) stock moved upwards by 8.88% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock moved upwards by 8.23% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million.
- Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) shares rose 6.87% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $41.4 million.
- Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) shares rose 5.59% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $36.9 million.
- Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) stock increased by 5.41% to $3.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $909.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) shares fell 13.8% to $2.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.9 million.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares fell 6.84% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $77.7 million.
- Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) stock declined by 5.27% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock decreased by 5.01% to $6.08. The company's market cap stands at $58.6 million.
- Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) shares declined by 4.99% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $694.2 million.
