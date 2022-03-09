9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares increased by 15.6% to $0.78 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.
- MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) shares moved upwards by 12.14% to $315.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares rose 11.39% to $8.6. The company's market cap stands at $402.5 million.
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock increased by 9.12% to $3.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares rose 9.03% to $24.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) shares moved upwards by 8.96% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $32.6 million.
Losers
- Yext (NYSE:YEXT) stock declined by 32.4% to $4.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $518.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock declined by 14.36% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock declined by 5.27% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $44.7 million.
