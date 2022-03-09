 Skip to main content

9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 8:14am   Comments
9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares increased by 15.6% to $0.78 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.
  • MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) shares moved upwards by 12.14% to $315.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares rose 11.39% to $8.6. The company's market cap stands at $402.5 million.
  • CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock increased by 9.12% to $3.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares rose 9.03% to $24.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
  • DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) shares moved upwards by 8.96% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $32.6 million.

 

Losers

  • Yext (NYSE:YEXT) stock declined by 32.4% to $4.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $518.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock declined by 14.36% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock declined by 5.27% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $44.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

