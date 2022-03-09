 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 8:14am   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) stock rose 222.4% to $4.9 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.
  • TC BioPharm (Holdings) (NASDAQ:TCBP) shares increased by 35.73% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $36.7 million.
  • Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) shares moved upwards by 21.37% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.
  • Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) shares moved upwards by 19.96% to $13.7. The company's market cap stands at $188.1 million.
  • Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) stock moved upwards by 17.98% to $2.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.3 million.
  • Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) stock rose 14.52% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $533.3 million.

 

Losers

  • Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) stock declined by 25.2% to $1.9 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $39.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRKP) stock fell 13.46% to $7.72.
  • Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) stock decreased by 10.49% to $7.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) stock decreased by 10.44% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $74.4 million.
  • Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock declined by 8.27% to $2.33. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
  • Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) stock decreased by 6.55% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AHPI + ALNA)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com