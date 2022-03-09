12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) stock rose 222.4% to $4.9 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.
- TC BioPharm (Holdings) (NASDAQ:TCBP) shares increased by 35.73% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $36.7 million.
- Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) shares moved upwards by 21.37% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.
- Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) shares moved upwards by 19.96% to $13.7. The company's market cap stands at $188.1 million.
- Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) stock moved upwards by 17.98% to $2.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.3 million.
- Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) stock rose 14.52% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $533.3 million.
Losers
- Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) stock declined by 25.2% to $1.9 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $39.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRKP) stock fell 13.46% to $7.72.
- Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) stock decreased by 10.49% to $7.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) stock decreased by 10.44% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $74.4 million.
- Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock declined by 8.27% to $2.33. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) stock decreased by 6.55% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
