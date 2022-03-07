 Skip to main content

8 Materials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 8:23am   Comments
Gainers

  • Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares moved upwards by 15.6% to $0.75 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $135.5 million.
  • CN Energy Group (NASDAQ:CNEY) stock increased by 9.99% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.2 million.
  • Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) shares increased by 8.73% to $27.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 billion.
  • AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) stock increased by 8.17% to $2.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.4 million.
  • DRDGold (NYSE:DRD) stock moved upwards by 6.77% to $10.96. The company's market cap stands at $939.9 million.
  • Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) shares rose 6.77% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $283.4 million.

 

Losers

  • Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) stock fell 10.5% to $5.38 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.2 million.
  • Tantech Hldgs (NASDAQ:TANH) shares fell 6.42% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-basic-materials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

