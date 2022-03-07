11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) stock moved upwards by 10.9% to $4.17 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $563.3 million.
- Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) stock moved upwards by 8.95% to $7.18. The company's market cap stands at $461.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares increased by 7.46% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 million.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) stock rose 7.21% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $486.5 million.
- Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) stock rose 7.14% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $712.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) stock decreased by 20.8% to $18.03 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) shares decreased by 11.12% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) stock declined by 11.0% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (NASDAQ:CISO) shares decreased by 9.28% to $4.11. The company's market cap stands at $553.4 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock declined by 8.84% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.
- HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) stock decreased by 8.51% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 million.
