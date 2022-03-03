 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 8:07am   Comments
Share:
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) shares moved upwards by 9.4% to $33.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares moved upwards by 8.71% to $14.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) shares increased by 6.77% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $835.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) shares moved upwards by 5.28% to $2.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.1 million.
  • Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) stock moved upwards by 4.66% to $28.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) stock increased by 4.07% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $824.9 million.

 

Losers

  • WPP (NYSE:WPP) stock declined by 3.7% to $65.81 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 billion.
  • Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) stock declined by 3.61% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.
  • Wejo Gr (NASDAQ:WEJO) stock decreased by 3.43% to $3.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $319.9 million.
  • Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares declined by 3.1% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.4 million.
  • Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) stock decreased by 3.06% to $21.55. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) shares declined by 2.96% to $4.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CIDM + BILI)

Why Bilibili Shares Are Soaring Today
Bilibili: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2022
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Earnings Preview For Bilibili
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com