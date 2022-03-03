12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) shares moved upwards by 9.4% to $33.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares moved upwards by 8.71% to $14.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) shares increased by 6.77% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $835.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) shares moved upwards by 5.28% to $2.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.1 million.
- Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) stock moved upwards by 4.66% to $28.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) stock increased by 4.07% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $824.9 million.
Losers
- WPP (NYSE:WPP) stock declined by 3.7% to $65.81 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 billion.
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) stock declined by 3.61% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.
- Wejo Gr (NASDAQ:WEJO) stock decreased by 3.43% to $3.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $319.9 million.
- Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares declined by 3.1% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.4 million.
- Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) stock decreased by 3.06% to $21.55. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) shares declined by 2.96% to $4.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
