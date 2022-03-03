 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 8:07am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) shares rose 32.5% to $1.04 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.
  • DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) stock moved upwards by 23.07% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $175.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares increased by 20.3% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $114.0 million.
  • X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) stock rose 11.16% to $2.19. The company's market cap stands at $65.1 million.
  • Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) stock rose 8.45% to $6.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
  • Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) stock rose 8.01% to $4.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.8 million.

 

Losers

  • NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) stock decreased by 55.5% to $1.31 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.3 million.
  • Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) shares fell 9.6% to $208.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) shares declined by 9.44% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million.
  • Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) stock declined by 7.83% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.3 million.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) stock declined by 7.76% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
  • Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) stock declined by 7.36% to $9.95. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

