12 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) stock rose 27.0% to $1.88 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) stock moved upwards by 21.59% to $2.59. The company's market cap stands at $387.8 million.
- Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) shares increased by 6.84% to $14.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) shares increased by 6.2% to $5.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $357.2 million.
- TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) shares rose 5.9% to $52.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.5 billion.
- Shell (NYSE:SHEL) shares increased by 5.73% to $54.74. The company's market cap stands at $208.6 billion.
Losers
- Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) shares decreased by 6.1% to $5.69 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $188.9 million.
- International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) stock fell 5.16% to $17.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $848.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) stock fell 5.09% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $36.7 million.
- Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) shares declined by 4.37% to $22.37. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Frontline (NYSE:FRO) stock declined by 3.78% to $9.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) shares declined by 3.29% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $91.4 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
