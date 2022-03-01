12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares rose 102.3% to $0.69 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
- CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) stock rose 60.0% to $3.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $293.9 million.
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) stock moved upwards by 55.89% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
- Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) stock rose 14.52% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $33.0 million.
- DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) stock moved upwards by 12.32% to $8.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.9 million.
- Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) stock rose 11.19% to $7.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $585.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) shares decreased by 33.9% to $18.12 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) shares fell 21.92% to $57.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $385.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) stock fell 14.88% to $21.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) stock declined by 14.65% to $6.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $617.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) stock decreased by 13.02% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $40.6 million.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock decreased by 12.44% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
