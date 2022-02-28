12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) stock increased by 14.1% to $11.27 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $236.3 million.
- BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) shares increased by 10.31% to $2.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $322.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- AAR (NYSE:AIR) shares increased by 10.14% to $48.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares increased by 7.76% to $20.13. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) stock moved upwards by 6.39% to $21.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares rose 6.24% to $24.0. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 billion.
Losers
- HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) stock declined by 15.6% to $12.69 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $642.5 million.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) stock decreased by 8.84% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $49.5 million.
- Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) shares declined by 6.85% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.1 million.
- American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares declined by 6.77% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
- Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) shares declined by 6.67% to $2.38. The company's market cap stands at $35.2 million.
- Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) stock fell 6.36% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
