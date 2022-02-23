12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) shares increased by 96.1% to $19.57 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares increased by 24.6% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares moved upwards by 15.97% to $1.96. The company's market cap stands at $41.9 million.
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares rose 15.54% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 million.
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock moved upwards by 14.07% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
- Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock rose 12.02% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million.
Losers
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock decreased by 25.9% to $2.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) shares declined by 9.35% to $8.92. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) stock fell 7.9% to $60.1. The company's market cap stands at $71.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) shares decreased by 6.67% to $15.4. The company's market cap stands at $752.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) shares declined by 6.61% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.9 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares declined by 4.68% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.
