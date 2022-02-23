 Skip to main content

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 8:15am   Comments
Gainers

  • EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) shares increased by 11.2% to $15.9 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $881.3 million.
  • Team (NYSE:TISI) stock increased by 10.21% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $44.4 million.
  • American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) stock rose 9.55% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
  • Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares increased by 7.01% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $36.9 million.
  • BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares increased by 6.91% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $328.3 million.
  • Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) stock rose 5.76% to $28.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

 

Losers

  • Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares fell 32.5% to $13.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP) stock decreased by 23.34% to $48.25. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Singularity Future (NASDAQ:SGLY) shares fell 7.32% to $6.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.3 million.
  • Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) stock fell 7.22% to $2.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.7 million.
  • Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) stock declined by 5.74% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.
  • Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock fell 4.18% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

