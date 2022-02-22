 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 8:07am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) shares moved upwards by 15.5% to $3.95 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $213.3 million.
  • Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock moved upwards by 14.73% to $3.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $790.7 million.
  • Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) stock rose 10.48% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.5 million.
  • Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) stock increased by 10.32% to $3.42. The company's market cap stands at $43.0 million.
  • HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) stock increased by 7.25% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $79.6 million.
  • PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) shares increased by 6.8% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.1 million.

 

Losers

  • Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) stock fell 35.2% to $2.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.8 million.
  • Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares decreased by 30.99% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million.
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) shares decreased by 25.6% to $10.7. The company's market cap stands at $810.4 million.
  • Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) shares decreased by 19.2% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million.
  • Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) shares fell 19.02% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.
  • Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) shares declined by 12.88% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $134.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

