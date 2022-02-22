12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) shares moved upwards by 42.9% to $35.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) stock rose 14.59% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares rose 10.25% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 million.
- Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) shares increased by 9.68% to $7.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $496.2 million.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock increased by 5.94% to $15.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $859.1 million.
- BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) shares moved upwards by 4.65% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $313.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) shares declined by 10.7% to $2.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $200.8 million.
- Eneti (NYSE:NETI) stock decreased by 7.63% to $6.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.2 million.
- Shapeways Hldgs (NYSE:SHPW) shares fell 7.36% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.2 million.
- American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) stock fell 7.33% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
- Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) stock fell 6.73% to $4.02. The company's market cap stands at $488.9 million.
- Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) stock fell 6.62% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 million.
