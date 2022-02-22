 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 8:08am   Comments
Share:
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) shares moved upwards by 42.9% to $35.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
  • Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) stock rose 14.59% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million.

Also check out: Snap And 4 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

  • Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares rose 10.25% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 million.
  • Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) shares increased by 9.68% to $7.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $496.2 million.
  • EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock increased by 5.94% to $15.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $859.1 million.
  • BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) shares moved upwards by 4.65% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $313.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

 

Losers

  • Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) shares declined by 10.7% to $2.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $200.8 million.
  • Eneti (NYSE:NETI) stock decreased by 7.63% to $6.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.2 million.
  • Shapeways Hldgs (NYSE:SHPW) shares fell 7.36% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.2 million.
  • American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) stock fell 7.33% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
  • Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) stock fell 6.73% to $4.02. The company's market cap stands at $488.9 million.
  • Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) stock fell 6.62% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AREB + BKSY)

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For February 22, 2022
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com