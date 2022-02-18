 Skip to main content

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 8:15am   Comments
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Trinet Group (NYSE:TNET) stock rose 10.2% to $89.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Shapeways Hldgs (NYSE:SHPW) stock rose 7.18% to $3.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.9 million.
  • Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares moved upwards by 6.71% to $22.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $414.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares increased by 5.92% to $28.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares increased by 4.93% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $50.3 million.
  • U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) shares moved upwards by 4.03% to $3.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.2 million.
  •  

Losers

  • SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock declined by 6.8% to $0.86 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.6 million.
  • BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock decreased by 6.55% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $388.7 million.
  • Full Truck Alliance Co (NYSE:YMM) shares decreased by 5.16% to $9.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion.
  • FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) shares declined by 5.0% to $3.23. The company's market cap stands at $30.6 million.
  • Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) stock fell 4.87% to $5.28. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock declined by 3.89% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

