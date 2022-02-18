12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares increased by 22.9% to $4.02 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $62.2 million.
- Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) shares moved upwards by 9.44% to $9.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) shares increased by 6.23% to $10.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) shares increased by 5.92% to $3.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.5 million.
- EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) stock increased by 5.46% to $475.0. The company's market cap stands at $26.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) shares moved upwards by 4.18% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $410.4 million.
Losers
- Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) stock fell 41.1% to $24.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) shares fell 30.15% to $20.21. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) stock declined by 19.45% to $6.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares decreased by 17.41% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.0 million.
- Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) shares fell 17.04% to $7.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $308.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) stock fell 15.93% to $57.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers