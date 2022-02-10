11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) shares moved upwards by 11.3% to $2.27 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.2 million.
- Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) shares increased by 7.65% to $158.5. The company's market cap stands at $288.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Stran & Co (NASDAQ:STRN) stock moved upwards by 6.91% to $2.01. The company's market cap stands at $40.2 million.
- Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) stock increased by 6.16% to $3.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.7 million.
- Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) stock moved upwards by 4.25% to $39.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares increased by 3.66% to $171.0. The company's market cap stands at $22.9 billion.
Losers
- Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) stock declined by 25.6% to $10.3 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) shares declined by 11.47% to $11.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares declined by 3.29% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $762.3 million.
- Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) shares declined by 3.07% to $6.65. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 billion.
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) stock declined by 2.41% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.
