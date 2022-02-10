 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 8:19am   Comments
Share:
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) shares moved upwards by 11.3% to $2.27 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.2 million.
  • Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) shares increased by 7.65% to $158.5. The company's market cap stands at $288.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Stran & Co (NASDAQ:STRN) stock moved upwards by 6.91% to $2.01. The company's market cap stands at $40.2 million.
  • Check out this: Insiders Buy Over $43M Of 4 Stocks
  • Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) stock increased by 6.16% to $3.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.7 million.
  • Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) stock moved upwards by 4.25% to $39.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares increased by 3.66% to $171.0. The company's market cap stands at $22.9 billion.

 

Losers

  • Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) stock declined by 25.6% to $10.3 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) shares declined by 11.47% to $11.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares declined by 3.29% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $762.3 million.
  • Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) shares declined by 3.07% to $6.65. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 billion.
  • Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) stock declined by 2.41% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (DIS + SLGG)

Disney Appoints Its First Metaverse Official
10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
China Gives OK For Theatrical Release Of 'The Batman'
Twitter Users Invited To Vote On 2021 Favorite Films For Upcoming Oscars Ceremony
Here's Why Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Is Being Released On May 25, A Significant Star Wars Holiday
BofA Adds Disney To US-1 List: Why This Investor Says The Stock Is Headed To $200
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com