12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) stock moved upwards by 13.6% to $1.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.
- Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) shares moved upwards by 13.22% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.3 million.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) stock increased by 13.08% to $3.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.5 million.
- Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) shares moved upwards by 11.93% to $1.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.9 million.
- Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) shares increased by 11.82% to $55.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) stock increased by 9.64% to $12.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.0 million.
Losers
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) stock fell 51.4% to $0.23 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.
- Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) stock declined by 13.21% to $23.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $918.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) shares fell 6.65% to $5.9. The company's market cap stands at $75.0 million.
- BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) shares decreased by 5.39% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.5 million.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) shares declined by 4.89% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 million.
- Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) shares fell 4.38% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.
