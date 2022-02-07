12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares increased by 12.9% to $0.7 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.
- Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) stock increased by 10.48% to $18.75. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) stock rose 7.35% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $22.6 million.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares rose 7.28% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) shares increased by 7.22% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.
- Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) stock increased by 7.03% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.
Losers
- Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) stock declined by 27.5% to $0.95 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 million.
- Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) stock decreased by 23.43% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) stock fell 8.01% to $113.0. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) shares declined by 7.19% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.
- PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV) stock declined by 7.1% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
- Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) stock declined by 4.51% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Movers