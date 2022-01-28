 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Friday, Jan. 28, 2022: PODD, KR, TEAM, GOOGL, SBUX

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2022 8:54am   Comments
Share:

Today's 5 Stock Ideas:

  • Insulet (PODD) - Shares up premarket. The company announced FDA clearance of its Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System.

  • Kroger (KR) - Shares down premarket. Citigroup downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $47 to $42.

  • Atlassian (TEAM) - Shares up premarket. The company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.

  • Alphabet (GOOGL) - The company reports Q4 earnings on Tuesday, February 1st after market close.

  • Starbucks (SBUX) - The company reports Q1 earnings on Tuesday, February 1st after market close.

 

Related Articles (PODD + KR)

Kroger Stock Falls On Wells Fargo Downgrade
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 25, 2022
Is This Seafood Company's Most Recent Purchase Checking all the Acquisition Boxes?
Expert Ratings For Kroger
Analyst Ratings For Kroger
Analyst Upgrades Kroger On Market Share Gains, Sees Inflation As A Headwind In 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook