Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Friday, Jan. 28, 2022: PODD, KR, TEAM, GOOGL, SBUX
Today's 5 Stock Ideas:
-
Insulet (PODD) - Shares up premarket. The company announced FDA clearance of its Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System.
-
Kroger (KR) - Shares down premarket. Citigroup downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $47 to $42.
-
Atlassian (TEAM) - Shares up premarket. The company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.
-
Alphabet (GOOGL) - The company reports Q4 earnings on Tuesday, February 1st after market close.
-
Starbucks (SBUX) - The company reports Q1 earnings on Tuesday, February 1st after market close.
Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook