Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022: XLNX, ARDS, LRCX, HOOD, WDC
Today's 5 Stock Ideas:
-
Xilinx (XLNX) - Shares up premarket. The company reported Q3 earnings results. A Reuters report titled 'China conditionally approves AMD's $35 bln deal for Xilinx' is also lifting the stock.
-
Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) - Shares up premarket. The company announced it received funding to evaluate inhaled monoclonal antibodies to block influenza and SARS-CoV-2 transmission.
-
Lam Research (LRCX) - Shares down premarket. The company reported mixed Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 EPS guidance below estimates.
-
Robinhood Markets (HOOD) - The company reports Q4 earnings today after the close.
-
Western Digital (WDC) - The company reports Q2 earnings today after the close.
Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook