Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022: XLNX, ARDS, LRCX, HOOD, WDC

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 9:02am   Comments
Today's 5 Stock Ideas:

  • Xilinx (XLNX) - Shares up premarket. The company reported Q3 earnings results. A Reuters report titled 'China conditionally approves AMD's $35 bln deal for Xilinx' is also lifting the stock.

  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) - Shares up premarket. The company announced it received funding to evaluate inhaled monoclonal antibodies to block influenza and SARS-CoV-2 transmission.

  • Lam Research (LRCX) - Shares down premarket. The company reported mixed Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 EPS guidance below estimates.

  • Robinhood Markets (HOOD) - The company reports Q4 earnings today after the close.

  • Western Digital (WDC) - The company reports Q2 earnings today after the close.

 

