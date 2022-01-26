12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares moved upwards by 17.6% to $3.54 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $481.0 million.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares moved upwards by 9.66% to $3.63. The company's market cap stands at $91.8 million.
- Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) stock moved upwards by 8.48% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $65.8 million.
- Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock increased by 7.34% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.5 million.
- Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares rose 6.86% to $23.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $702.2 million.
- DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) stock rose 6.83% to $20.64. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 billion.
Losers
- Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) shares fell 3.8% to $0.84 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock declined by 1.76% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
- Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) shares declined by 1.66% to $94.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 billion.
- BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) shares declined by 1.33% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) shares fell 1.31% to $6.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $227.1 million.
- Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) stock decreased by 0.96% to $6.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.6 million.
