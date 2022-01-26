 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 8:06am   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares moved upwards by 17.6% to $3.54 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $481.0 million.
  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares moved upwards by 9.66% to $3.63. The company's market cap stands at $91.8 million.
  • Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) stock moved upwards by 8.48% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $65.8 million.
  • Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock increased by 7.34% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.5 million.
  • Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares rose 6.86% to $23.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $702.2 million.
  • DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) stock rose 6.83% to $20.64. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) shares fell 3.8% to $0.84 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock declined by 1.76% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
  • Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) shares declined by 1.66% to $94.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 billion.
  • BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) shares declined by 1.33% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.
  • Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) shares fell 1.31% to $6.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $227.1 million.
  • Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) stock decreased by 0.96% to $6.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

