12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) shares moved upwards by 30.4% to $1.33 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.9 million.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) shares moved upwards by 20.25% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock moved upwards by 18.47% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $101.9 million.
- Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) shares increased by 10.55% to $5.97. The company's market cap stands at $37.7 million.
- Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) stock moved upwards by 9.29% to $3.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.7 million.
- Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) stock rose 8.65% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.8 million.
Losers
- Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) shares declined by 34.0% to $0.35 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.2 million.
- Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) shares decreased by 23.46% to $15.5. The company's market cap stands at $186.1 million.
- Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) stock declined by 22.74% to $7.0. The company's market cap stands at $209.1 million.
- Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) stock decreased by 7.12% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $74.4 million.
- ALX Oncology Holdings (NASDAQ:ALXO) stock declined by 4.52% to $15.0. The company's market cap stands at $607.4 million.
- Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) stock declined by 4.02% to $4.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.4 million.
