 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 8:06am   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) shares moved upwards by 30.4% to $1.33 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.9 million.
  • Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) shares moved upwards by 20.25% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.
  • 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock moved upwards by 18.47% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $101.9 million.
  • Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) shares increased by 10.55% to $5.97. The company's market cap stands at $37.7 million.
  • Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) stock moved upwards by 9.29% to $3.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.7 million.
  • Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) stock rose 8.65% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.8 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) shares declined by 34.0% to $0.35 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.2 million.
  • Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) shares decreased by 23.46% to $15.5. The company's market cap stands at $186.1 million.
  • Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) stock declined by 22.74% to $7.0. The company's market cap stands at $209.1 million.
  • Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) stock decreased by 7.12% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $74.4 million.
  • ALX Oncology Holdings (NASDAQ:ALXO) stock declined by 4.52% to $15.0. The company's market cap stands at $607.4 million.
  • Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) stock declined by 4.02% to $4.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ADXN + ALXO)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 22, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Addex Therapeutics Stock Falls After $10M Capital Raise Via Equity
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
59 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
ALX Oncology's Evorpacept Data Fails To Impress At ASH Presentation
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com