12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) shares moved upwards by 8.9% to $5.11 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $183.9 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock increased by 5.08% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares moved upwards by 4.76% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million.
- BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) stock moved upwards by 4.19% to $3.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares moved upwards by 4.15% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares increased by 3.3% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 million.
Losers
- Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) stock decreased by 10.1% to $30.47 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
- Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ:GRUB) shares decreased by 7.39% to $9.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $866.2 million.
- Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) stock decreased by 6.77% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $118.3 million.
- Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares fell 5.92% to $59.86. The company's market cap stands at $819.4 million.
- Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) stock decreased by 5.59% to $6.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) stock declined by 5.25% to $41.0. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
