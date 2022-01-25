 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 8:08am   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) shares moved upwards by 8.9% to $5.11 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $183.9 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock increased by 5.08% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares moved upwards by 4.76% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million.
  • BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) stock moved upwards by 4.19% to $3.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares moved upwards by 4.15% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares increased by 3.3% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) stock decreased by 10.1% to $30.47 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
  • Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ:GRUB) shares decreased by 7.39% to $9.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $866.2 million.
  • Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) stock decreased by 6.77% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $118.3 million.
  • Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares fell 5.92% to $59.86. The company's market cap stands at $819.4 million.
  • Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) stock decreased by 5.59% to $6.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) stock declined by 5.25% to $41.0. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CHWY + BTBD)

20 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
54 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Halliburton Profit Beats Estimates
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com