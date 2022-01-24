 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 8:31am   Comments
Gainers

  • SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) stock moved upwards by 15.0% to $6.3 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $273.8 million.
  • InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) stock moved upwards by 11.61% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.
  • Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) shares increased by 11.0% to $6.86. The company's market cap stands at $48.7 million.
  • Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) stock moved upwards by 10.13% to $6.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.4 million.
  • HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) stock increased by 9.9% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.3 million.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) stock increased by 9.82% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.7 million.
Losers

  • Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) shares decreased by 15.3% to $23.52 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $275.4 million.
  • Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) stock declined by 14.87% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $44.8 million.
  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) stock decreased by 14.38% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.
  • RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) shares fell 12.5% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.4 million.
  • MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) shares decreased by 11.59% to $3.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) stock fell 11.09% to $3.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

