11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) stock increased by 6.2% to $3.96 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $529.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock rose 5.12% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.8 million.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock rose 3.85% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $56.4 million.
- A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) stock rose 3.59% to $14.97. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) stock moved upwards by 2.82% to $21.5. The company's market cap stands at $656.3 million.
Losers
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares declined by 9.1% to $15.89 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) stock decreased by 8.59% to $4.9. The company's market cap stands at $50.3 million.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares decreased by 8.58% to $22.7. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) shares decreased by 8.41% to $3.05. The company's market cap stands at $59.7 million.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares decreased by 8.32% to $419.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
- Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) shares declined by 6.16% to $3.05. The company's market cap stands at $751.4 million.
