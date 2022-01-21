12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares rose 7.2% to $3.99 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.8 million.
- Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) shares moved upwards by 7.03% to $5.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.9 million.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock increased by 5.88% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.9 million.
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) shares rose 5.07% to $25.45. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 billion.
- Regis (NYSE:RGS) shares increased by 5.03% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.2 million.
- Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) stock rose 3.56% to $47.31. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 billion.
Losers
- Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) shares declined by 6.9% to $1.22 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock decreased by 6.37% to $3.68. The company's market cap stands at $500.0 million.
- Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares decreased by 4.58% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.
- Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) shares fell 4.52% to $1.69. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock fell 3.86% to $6.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $248.7 million.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock decreased by 3.69% to $3.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.1 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
