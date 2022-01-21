 Skip to main content

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 8:22am   Comments
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares rose 8.7% to $0.63 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $49.9 million.
  • Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) stock rose 4.51% to $5.09. The company's market cap stands at $381.5 million.
  • Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) stock moved upwards by 3.39% to $70.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
  • NOW (NYSE:DNOW) shares increased by 2.56% to $9.19. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) shares increased by 2.08% to $29.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.
  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock increased by 2.0% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 million.
  •  

Losers

  • OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) shares decreased by 48.6% to $0.61 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
  • Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) shares fell 20.46% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.
  • Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB) stock declined by 8.49% to $8.2. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares fell 8.17% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 million.
  • Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) stock declined by 6.25% to $7.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.3 million.
  • SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock fell 5.05% to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

