12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares rose 8.7% to $0.63 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $49.9 million.
- Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) stock rose 4.51% to $5.09. The company's market cap stands at $381.5 million.
- Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) stock moved upwards by 3.39% to $70.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- NOW (NYSE:DNOW) shares increased by 2.56% to $9.19. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) shares increased by 2.08% to $29.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock increased by 2.0% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 million.
Losers
- OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) shares decreased by 48.6% to $0.61 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
- Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) shares fell 20.46% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.
- Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB) stock declined by 8.49% to $8.2. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares fell 8.17% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 million.
- Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) stock declined by 6.25% to $7.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.3 million.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock fell 5.05% to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.
