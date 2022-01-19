12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Glory Star New Media Gr (NASDAQ:GSMG) shares moved upwards by 9.2% to $1.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.1 million.
- Pearson (NYSE:PSO) shares rose 8.37% to $9.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 billion.
- Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) stock rose 6.79% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 million.
- Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) shares rose 5.63% to $20.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
- Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) shares increased by 5.55% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $30.3 million.
- DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares increased by 5.04% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $811.0 million.
Losers
- SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) stock decreased by 4.6% to $1.04 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.
- NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) stock fell 4.17% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $75.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Cian (NYSE:CIAN) stock decreased by 3.45% to $8.42. The company's market cap stands at $581.3 million.
- Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) shares declined by 2.82% to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 million.
- Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) stock fell 2.3% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.2 million.
- Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE:TKC) stock declined by 2.26% to $3.46. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
