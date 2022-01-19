 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 8:10am   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) stock rose 68.2% to $26.3 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) stock moved upwards by 11.85% to $4.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.7 million.
  • Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) shares increased by 11.02% to $3.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $266.7 million.
  • Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) stock increased by 10.08% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.
  • Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) stock increased by 9.63% to $6.37. The company's market cap stands at $48.2 million.
  • Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) stock increased by 8.72% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $40.9 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) stock fell 18.0% to $2.01 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.
  • Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) shares fell 11.89% to $5.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $227.0 million.
  • Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares decreased by 11.85% to $3.05. The company's market cap stands at $73.9 million.
  • Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock declined by 8.82% to $29.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock fell 7.5% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
  • Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) shares fell 6.39% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CLSN + CRDF)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Gamida Gains On Positive Regulatory Development, Orphazyme & ADMA Preannouncements, ImmunityBio & Leap Present Positive Data
20 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Cardiff Oncology Slumps On New Data From Lead Program In Metastatic Colorectal Cancer
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Jan 16-22): Focus On Data Presentations And IPOs In Holiday-Shortened Week
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com