12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) stock rose 68.2% to $26.3 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) stock moved upwards by 11.85% to $4.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.7 million.
- Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) shares increased by 11.02% to $3.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $266.7 million.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) stock increased by 10.08% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.
- Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) stock increased by 9.63% to $6.37. The company's market cap stands at $48.2 million.
- Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) stock increased by 8.72% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $40.9 million.
Losers
- Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) stock fell 18.0% to $2.01 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.
- Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) shares fell 11.89% to $5.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $227.0 million.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares decreased by 11.85% to $3.05. The company's market cap stands at $73.9 million.
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock declined by 8.82% to $29.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock fell 7.5% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
- Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) shares fell 6.39% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.3 million.
