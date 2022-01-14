10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) shares rose 13.6% to $4.59 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock moved upwards by 10.07% to $4.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.8 million.
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares increased by 6.25% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.6 million.
- Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) stock moved upwards by 4.15% to $5.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $956.6 million.
- NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) shares increased by 3.68% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $70.9 million.
- Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) stock rose 3.5% to $6.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $491.4 million.
Losers
- Singularity Future (NASDAQ:SGLY) shares decreased by 4.2% to $4.8 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $77.5 million.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock decreased by 2.88% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.2 million.
- Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) stock decreased by 2.59% to $29.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares decreased by 2.55% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
