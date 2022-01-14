 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2022 8:07am   Comments
Share:
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) shares rose 13.6% to $4.59 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock moved upwards by 10.07% to $4.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.8 million.
  • CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares increased by 6.25% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.6 million.
  • Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) stock moved upwards by 4.15% to $5.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $956.6 million.
  • NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) shares increased by 3.68% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $70.9 million.
  • Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) stock rose 3.5% to $6.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $491.4 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Singularity Future (NASDAQ:SGLY) shares decreased by 4.2% to $4.8 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $77.5 million.
  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock decreased by 2.88% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.2 million.
  • Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) stock decreased by 2.59% to $29.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares decreased by 2.55% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ATIF + BGRY)

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com