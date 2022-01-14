 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2022 8:07am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) shares moved upwards by 11.9% to $31.66 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) shares moved upwards by 9.34% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.
  • Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ:STRR) stock rose 9.23% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.
  • Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) stock moved upwards by 8.6% to $14.9. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) stock increased by 6.35% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.0 million.
  • Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares rose 6.24% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $113.8 million.
Losers

  • Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock declined by 11.0% to $100.03 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 billion.
  • Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares decreased by 6.67% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million.
  • SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) stock decreased by 6.27% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) stock fell 5.29% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.
  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock decreased by 5.28% to $199.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.7 billion.
  • BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock declined by 4.93% to $193.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.8 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

