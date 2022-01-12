12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares moved upwards by 10.4% to $1.01 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.6 million.
- Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) stock rose 5.63% to $5.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.4 million.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock rose 5.03% to $12.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $575.7 million.
- Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) stock rose 4.42% to $6.85. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Infosys (NYSE:INFY) shares rose 3.87% to $25.99. The company's market cap stands at $108.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Greenidge Generation Hldg (NASDAQ:GREE) stock rose 3.58% to $16.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $668.6 million.
Losers
- Wipro (NYSE:WIT) shares fell 4.8% to $9.05 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $49.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) shares declined by 4.17% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $30.9 million.
- TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) stock fell 3.95% to $10.71. The company's market cap stands at $21.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) stock fell 2.65% to $77.18. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 billion.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock fell 2.48% to $2.76. The company's market cap stands at $265.6 million.
- Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) stock declined by 2.4% to $15.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
