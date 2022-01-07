 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2022 8:07am   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock increased by 25.9% to $0.35 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.9 million.
  • GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares moved upwards by 17.91% to $154.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 billion.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares rose 4.77% to $3.73. The company's market cap stands at $199.6 million.
  • Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock increased by 4.53% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $78.0 million.
  • Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) stock increased by 4.39% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $86.6 million.
  • Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) stock moved upwards by 4.29% to $30.11. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock decreased by 10.5% to $0.68 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.
  • Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares declined by 9.91% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $95.4 million.
  • Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) shares declined by 4.27% to $46.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion.
  • 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock decreased by 4.1% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $57.6 million.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) stock declined by 2.66% to $33.4. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) stock declined by 2.52% to $51.56. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ANF + ATER)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com