12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) stock increased by 9.3% to $0.94 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.7 million.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) shares increased by 6.5% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.4 million.
- Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) stock increased by 6.21% to $113.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion.
- Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) stock moved upwards by 4.36% to $134.17. The company's market cap stands at $166.3 billion.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock rose 3.44% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $596.0 million.
- BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) shares moved upwards by 3.33% to $6.2. The company's market cap stands at $131.8 million.
Losers
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares decreased by 20.8% to $2.02 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $63.3 million.
- Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) stock declined by 5.86% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.7 million.
- Wayfair (NYSE:W) shares decreased by 4.96% to $177.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 billion.
- Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares decreased by 4.96% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $117.3 million.
- Smart Share Global (NASDAQ:EM) stock declined by 4.23% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $424.0 million.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares declined by 3.21% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $173.5 million.
